Two teenagers die and four injured after crash near Welton Cliff

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old and 17-year-old have died following a crash on the A15 at Welton Cliff on last night (Monday, March 25).

Another 17-year-old remains in hospital with serious injuries, and three other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to Welton Cliff about 8pm last night where a silver Vauxhall Astra had left the road.

The road was closed until 3.45am this morning.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Specially trained officers are dealing with this incident.

“We are looking for anyone that saw a Silver Vauxhall Astra in the area of Welton, Scampton, the A15 or the A46 around the time of the incident to contact us.

“We are also appealing for any dash cam footage.

“If you saw this vehicle in the area just before 8pm, please get in touch on 101 quoting incident 441 of March 25.