Two men killed after crash on the A153 at Belchford

Lincolnshire Police confirmed this morning (Saturday, October 13) that two men have died following a collision at the A153 crossroads at Belchford last night (Friday, October 12).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We can now confirm that a 35-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, both believed to be from the Humberside area, died in the collision last night at the A153 crossroads at Belchford.

“A third man aged 25 was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary and is detained in the Intensive Care Unit. He is also believed to be from the Humberside area.”

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 9.45pm after a white Citreon Relay van and a white Mercedes Sprinter van collided.

Police closed the A153 last night (Friday) while officers investigated the circumstances of the collision.

The A153 at Belchford was re-opened at about 5am this morning (Saturday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “We would like to appeal for witnesses, anyone who was in the area of Belchford and the A153 before about 9.45pm and saw the collision itself or saw either of the white vans should call 101.”