Two arrested after police carry out raid in Horncastle

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after armed police swooped in on an address in Horncastle last night (Sunday).

Police have confirmed a 15-year-old male and a 24-year-old man were arrested after officers received a report of a man in possession of a firearm at an address in the Bull Ring.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This was reported to us at 8.37pm on Sunday, February 23.

“The two males are in custody and will be questioned in due course.

“Incident 393 of February 23 refers.”

Eyewitnesses said customers in the Red Lion public house were told by officers to remain inside while the raid was carried out.