Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that 12 vehicles were stolen from West Ashby over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 2, the cars were stolen from a field in the village near Horncastle.

Yesterday (Monday), a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This is incident 158 of September 2.

“Twelve vehicles were stolen from a field where they were being stored ready for scrap.

“Three of the cars were later recovered nearby.”