Town police appeal for information

If you have any information, please contact the county force on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Horncastle Neighbour Police Team are appealing for information after two incidents in Horncastle.

Yesterday, (Sunday, March 25) at about 10.45pm there was criminal damage to a property on West Street, resulting in a broken window.

Police say there were no witnesses at the scene.

Today (Monday, March 26) a handbag was stolen at 10am from a premises in the Wong area.

The handbag is black, and contains a purse, house and car keys, and a black and white umbrella.

No other items were taken from the premises.

At the time of the theft, a tall and very slim male with dark hair believed to be in his 50s wearing a light blue/green jumper was seen.

If you have information which could help police, call Crimestoppers or PCSO Wass quoting 481 of 2503/2018 (criminal damage) or 122 of 26/03/18 (theft of handbag).