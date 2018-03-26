Town police appeal for information

Horncastle Neighbour Police Team are appealing for information after two incidents in Horncastle.

Yesterday, (Sunday, March 25) at about 10.45pm there was criminal damage to a property on West Street, resulting in a broken window.

Police say there were no witnesses at the scene.

Today (Monday, March 26) a handbag was stolen at 10am from a premises in the Wong area.

The handbag is black, and contains a purse, house and car keys, and a black and white umbrella.

No other items were taken from the premises.

At the time of the theft, a tall and very slim male with dark hair believed to be in his 50s wearing a light blue/green jumper was seen.

If you have information which could help police, call Crimestoppers or PCSO Wass quoting 481 of 2503/2018 (criminal damage) or 122 of 26/03/18 (theft of handbag).