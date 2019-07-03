TOP 10: Where in Lincolnshire are the most offences for driving without insurance?

Figures have been released for the number of offences of driving without insurance by area of Lincolnshire.

The data has been shared with the Standard by Lincolnshire Police following a Freedom of Information request to the force. It covers the past five years, 2014 to 2018, and almost 400 geographic areas. Responding to the figures, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “For us, driving without insurance is very serious error of judgement. It represents a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road. It is an offence that we can give a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points for, or if it goes to court you can face an unlimited fine and disqualification. In some cases we have the power to seize and destroy the vehicle.”

10. Stamford: 12.4 a year on average (2014 - 19; 2015 - 14; 2016 - 19; 2017 - 6; 2018 - 4).

9. Louth: 13.2 a year on average (2014 - 13; 2015 - 7; 2016 - 18; 2017 - 20; 2018 - 8).

8. Bourne: 14.8 a year on average (2014 - 14; 2015 - 18; 2016 - 22; 2017 - 15; 2018 - 5).

7. Sleaford: 15 a year on average (2014 - 13; 2015 - 20; 2016 -15; 2017 - 10; 2018 - 17).

