Three men to stand trial for stealing lead from Lincolnshire churches

Three men are to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court later this year accused of stealing roofing lead from churches across ten counties including several in Lincolnshire.

The charges follow thefts of lead and attempts to steal lead from 46 churches between April and November 2016.

The prosecution arises from police investigations into church lead thefts in Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire.

On Friday, Gigi Lovan Prundaru, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to a total of 46 charges of theft and attempt theft.

Madalin Gabriel Prundaru, 23, of Cavendish Road, Edmonton, North London, has previously denied 18 charges.

The third defendant Laurentiu Ilie Rebeca, 24, of no fixed address, faces 37 theft charges. He did not appear for the hearing and has yet to have the charges put to him.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the hearing for a trial due to be held at Lincoln Crown Court starting on May 18. The trial is anticipated to last two weeks.

Gigi Lovan Prundaru and Laurentiu Ilie Rebeca were remanded in custody. Madalin Gabriel Rebeca was granted conditional bail.