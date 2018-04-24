Three men arrested in connection with door to door fish selling scam

Three men have been arrested after a number of reports to Lincolnshire police of alleged bogus fish sellers going door to door.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman there had been reports of men going door to door in Helpringham, near Sleaford, claiming to be selling fish to householders.

Three men from the Durham area, aged 23, 41 and 56 were said to have been arrested on Monday in Main Street, Ewerby, on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

“They have all been released under investigation. They have not been charged at this stage,” said the spokesman.

Lincolnshire Police had recently put out an alert warning people after reports of ‘rogue traders’ selling fish in the Horncastle and Woodhall area on April 12.

PCSO Nigel Wass had warned: “Two males have been going door to door in a white transit van - VRM beginning KV10 B - selling fish for high prices and they have also been entering properties without permission and getting people to purchase fish before they will leave.

“They are using a chip and pin device and have been charging people over £300 for items.

“Please be aware and vigilant and where possible keep doors locked.”

Any similar incidents were advised to be reported via 101 quoting incident number 164 of April 12.

Residents in the Sleaford area had issued warnings via Facebook over the last week about fish sellers going door to door in Scredington and Greylees among other places.

There was also a report of an elderly woman allegedly duped recently into buying £156 worth of fish in Wyberton, near Boston.