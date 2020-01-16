Three arrested in modern day slavery investigation in Louth

Officers investigating allegations of forced labour have arrested three men on suspicion of modern day slavery offences.

The allegations relate to workers at the New Hand Car Wash on the Fairfield industrial estate in Louth.

The men (aged 19, 27 and 49) are all from the Grimsby area. They were arrested today (Thursday) and remain in police custody.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has information that they believe could assist with our investigation. We would like to make a specific plea to witnesses of a possible assault of a worker, which occurred at the car wash within the last three weeks. We believe that a taxi driver may be among the witnesses who could help.”

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

• Call 101 quoting incident number 144 of January 11.

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk

• Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111