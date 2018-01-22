Theft of memorial seats in Mareham le Fen

Horncastle Police are investigating the theft of four memorial seats in Mareham le Fen.

The seats were taken from the Memorial Lawn between Monday evening (January 15) and Tuesday morning (January 16).

These seats were on loan for the use at the Memorial Lawn .

Three of the seats had been recently refurbished with new wood and were chained together for security purposes .

Whoever took them would have had to cut the chains.

Each seat has a brass plaque dedicated to families who lost relatives in the First World War.

If anyone has information about these seats they should contact Horncastle Police Station.

The crime reference number is 18000024605.