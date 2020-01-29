Teenager sentenced for assaulting PC in Horncastle

A 15-year-old boy from the Horncastle area has been ordered to pay £50 compensation after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

The teenager - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - appeared before magistrates in Lincoln on January 20.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Milne in Horncastle on January 13.

Apart from the compensation, he was given a conditional discharge for one year and ordered to pay £50 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £15 victim surcharge.

The boy also admitted using threatening and abusive language in Horncastle on the same date, and was handed a one-year conditional discharge.

Magistrates said they took the boy’s guilty plea into consideration.