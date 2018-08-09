Suspended sentence for man who gave false name to police

A driver who gave the name of his brother-in-law when he was stopped for speeding was given a three month suspended jail sentence.

Thomas Whelan, 22, gave the name Martin Ward when he was stopped by police after exceeding a 30 mph limit in Wragby.

Lincoln Crown Court heard police were immediately suspicious as the name given by Whelan did not match his appearance.

Philip Plant, prosecuting, said Whelan persisted with the deception at the road side and continued to give the name Martin Ward when he was taken to Lincoln police station.

Whelan was charged with speeding in the false name but police discovered the deception after comparing the driving licence photo of Mr Ward who lived in London.

Mr Plant told the court police made the discovery before Mr Ward was asked to attend court and he was never in any danger of being prosecuted.

Whelan, who was living in South Wales, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he was stopped on 26 July last year.

Noel Philo, mitigating, told the court Whelan was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment at Swansea Crown Court in January this year for a burglary which happened after the Lincolnshire offence.

Mr Philo said Whelan had wanted the Lincolnshire offence to be dealt with at the same time and argued it would be “unjust” to give him a further jail sentence.

“This was essentially obstructing the police,” Mr Philo told the court.

Passing a three month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, Recorder Stephen Evans told Whelan police were immediately suspicious of him.

The Recorder said: “You persisted in the deception at the road side and when you were conveyed to the police station.

“It is however right no one else was in danger.”