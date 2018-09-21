Police thank residents after reports of fallen trees in the Horncastle area

Lincolnshire Police have thanked local residents for their support after several reports of fallen trees in the Horncastle area this morning (Friday).

According to police, there were four incidents reported, with the earliest called in at 4.16am.

There was a tree blocking a road at Hagworthingham called in at 4.16am and a road blocked by a tree in Revesby which was called in at 5.10am.

Police officers were also called to Roughton Moor at 5.32am after a motorcyclist collided with a tree.

Police say the motorcyclist was treated at hospital for non-serious injuries.

The final call of the morning came in at 6.25am after a temporary traffic light had fallen over at Horsington.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to thank local people for their support and consideration.

“We know that there would have been people out shifting branches and trees from the road to keep road users safe.

“Adverse weather in Lincolnshire seems to bring out the best in our rural county and we are proud to police it.”