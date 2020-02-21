Police seize stolen vehicle in Horncastle

Police have traced and seized a stolen vehicle which had been involved in several thefts and burglaries in the Horncastle and Woodhall Spa area.

Sergeant Andrew Price said: “It’s been a very busy week for us at Horncastle.

“We have had a great success in tracing a vehicle that we believe to have been involved in numerous theft and burglary offences across the Horncastle/Woodhall Spa areas. The vehicle has since been seized after establishing it was stolen, from out of Lincolnshire, and on false plates.

“We have recovered a substantial amount of tools and equipment, believed stolen, and are trying to identify the potential owners of these.

“This will take a bit of time, but we hope to contact those who have been a victim of offences where similar tools were stolen very soon.”

“We now await forensic results from the vehicle and items within, which will likely enable us to identify the offenders with other enquiries still ongoing.

If you have any information that may assist the inquiry, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.