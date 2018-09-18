Police seek man who was last seen in Tattershall

Lincolnshire Police are attempting to locate Glen Brookes (28) who is wanted in connection with five alleged offences.

These are making a threat to kill, breaching of a harassment order, assault, theft and criminal damage.

A police spokesman said: “Glen Brookes was last seen 10 days ago in the Tattershall area but he is thought to have connections with Boston and Lincoln.”

If you know where he is, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.