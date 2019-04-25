Police release update on recent crimes in the Horncastle area

Police officers in Horncastle have released an update on recent crimes in the Horsington and Horncastle area.

At about 1.15am on Sunday, April 14, there was an attempted burglary at Charles H Hill workshops, in Horsington.

Unknown offenders tried to use rocks to break the windows but failed - incident number 127 of April 14 refers.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Overnight between Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24 there was another attempted Burglary at Charles H Hill workshops, at Horsington.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “Then on the morning of Wednesday, April 24, a white Luton box van with two males on board was seen in suspicious circumstances at 4am at Friskneys, on West Street, in Horncastle.

“These incidents are possibly linked to recent thefts of overhead power cables in the Benniworth, Baumber and Welton le Wold areas where vast amounts of cable have been stolen in the last few days.

• Call 101 with information.