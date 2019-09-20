Police recover a body from Bardney Lock

The body of a man was recovered from Bardney Lock, Branston Fen, yesterday (Thursday).

In a statement issued today (Friday), Lincolnshire Police said: “Our officers, the Swift Rescue Water Team, EMAS and an air ambulance attended the scene at around 3.15pm on Thursday, September 19.

“The body of a 21-year-old man was recovered from the water.

“The man had dived into the water and had not resurfaced, which was when the alarm was raised.”

Sergeant Andrew Shepherd added: “Emergency services have sadly recovered the body of a man from the river, despite the best efforts of rescue.

“While work is now underway to understand how the man came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight this case as a reminder of the devastating consequences of entering open water – regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.

“As in this tragic case, open water can have hidden dangers that can prove fatal and I would urge anyone who spends any time on or near open water to use this case as a devastating reminder of that – particularly during the recent warm weather we have been experiencing.”

• The death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner.