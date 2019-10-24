Police officer faces misconduct hearing after jail sentence

A police officer who was jailed for four months for attempting to help her partner avoid a speeding offence in Wragby will now face a misconduct hearing.

Former Detective Constable Clare Brown was jailed for perverting the course of justice earlier this year.

A court heard she tried to get another officer to ‘lose’ documentation connected to the speeding offence on the A158 in Wragby.

At the time, Brown - who reportedly worked for Louth Police - was a passenger in a car driven by her partner on the way to a rugby match.

Now, Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they will hold a special case misconduct hearing on October 30.

It is alleged Brown breached the following standards of professional behaviour: honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct.

The hearing will be held at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters in Nettleham, starting at 10.30am.