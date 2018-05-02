Police issue warning after theft from Horncastle business

Police have urged businesses owners and residents to remain vigilant after a theft at Mountview Garage in Horncastle.

Two white males wearing orange jackets stole two alloy wheels from the garage on Lincoln Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the men made off in a white Nissan van (reg: PE06XMW).

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 264 of the 1st.

Also during the last couple of days, there have been reports of men visiting properties in Horncastle, claiming to read meters.

After checking with the power companies, police say the men are bogus and have been trying to gain access to properties.