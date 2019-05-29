Police issue appeal after thefts near Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for information after thefts in the Horncastle area.

Overnight on Thursday, May 23/Friday, May 24, a wooden post box containing mail was stolen from outside a farm on Gautby Lane, in Waddingworth. Incident 158 of May 23 refers.

Then overnight on Friday, May 24/Saturday, May 25, a garage was forcibly entered and items were taken from a property in West Torrington. Incident 156 of May 25 refers.

Police have reminded residents to remain vigilant after rural thefts of power cables and lead from church buildings.