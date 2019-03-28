Police issue appeal after overnight burglaries from Horncastle and Fulletby

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal after information after unknown offenders targeted buildings in Horncastle and Fulletby.

In the early hours of Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, Paul Riddel’s scrap yard located on Hemingby Lane, Horncastle, was burgled.

If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 44 of March 28.

Agricultural Buildings in Fulletby were then broken in to overnight and power tools were stolen.

If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 83 of March 28.

Any witnesses are asked to come forward to assist officers with their enquiries.