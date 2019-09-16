Police investigate suspicious van in South Ormsby

Lincolnshire Police are asking for information after a ‘suspicious van’ was spotted in the South Ormsby area on Friday (September 13).

Sergeant Andrew Price said: “We’ve taken report of a suspicious van, believed to be a Vauxhall Vivaro which was a brown/bronze colour.

“It was seen in the South Ormsby area on Friday afternoon (September 13) and the occupants were trying to sell items from the van.

“The vehicle was showing a ‘16’ year registration plate, and we believe it may have been on false plates.”

Sgt Price added: “Please may I ask for residents to remain vigilant and, if you believe you have seen the vehicle, to contact Lincolnshire Police via 101 to report of its location.”

• If you contact the police regarding this incident, quote incident number 370 of September 13.