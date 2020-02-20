Police investigate seven bin fires in Horncastle

A series of criminal damage incident took place in Horncastle last night (Wednesday), with seven bins being set on fire.

Officers were alerted to a bin on fire on Foundry Street at around 11.20pm, and it is believed that this fire was started around ten minutes earlier.

Three bins were discovered on fire in Brook Road, near Jobson Road. A further bin in Queens Street was also set on fire.

Shortly afterwards, a wheelie bin outside the Women’s Institute building (Banks Street/Linden Road) was found ablaze by officers at around 12.45am. This fire had spread to the building, causing damage to the exterior. A further wheelie bin was found to be on fire on Banks Street at around 1.25am.

Sergeant Andrew Price said: “Two persons were seen around the same time on Mareham Road, wearing dark tracksuits and one wearing a black baseball cap. These may have been involved.

“We are now investigation these latest offences, along with recent other offences around Horncastle.

“Officers were on foot patrol around Horncastle for the majority of the night.

“It can be extremely difficult to trace people who are on foot, actively trying to avoid capture – with the fact the officers also had to deal with each incident as they were reported (or the fires they came across). This meant that, despite their efforts, the offenders were not traced during the night.

“We rely heavily on information. It is clear that some people will likely know who is responsible for these offences.

“CCTV does play an important role in our investigations. However, if persons are in the shadows, wearing dark clothing, this does not always lead to identification so information is vital to us. It doesn’t matter how trivial you may think your information is, it all helps.”

Sergeant Price continued: “I am aware that information is occasionally passed on social media platforms, or people have seen incidents, but not reported them for some time afterwards. I’d like to ask that we are contacted as soon as possible as we can only respond effectively if we are made aware as soon as possible.

“If a crime is in progress, or likely to occur imminently, please contact us on 999.

“If you have any information as to those responsible, please contact us via 101.

“We are particularly keen to hear from people who may have been driving around Horncastle and potentially captured a group of people on dash cam between 11pm last night and 1.30am this morning, or those who have CCTV systems at their home/business and may have captured any footage during the same time period.”

• Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.