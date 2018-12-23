Police in appeal after charity boxes stolen

Police in Horncastle are appealing for information after the ‘abhorrent’ theft of two charity collection boxes from a fish and chip shop.

The Mermaid, in South Street, was broken into in the early hours of December 9.

Thieves, who gained access by damaging a window, took boxes for the Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance, and an appeal for blind people.

They also stole a staff tip box.

PCSO Nigel Wass confirmed the theft while presenting his monthly report at a town council meeting last Tuesday.

He said initially, owners of the shop thought a window had been broken by vandals.

However, he added the absence of the boxes came to light.

PCSO Wass described the theft as ‘abhorrent’ and urged councillors and members of the public to ‘ask around’ to see if anyone had any information.

No details were given about the amount of money involved.

It is understood that the charity boxes had been emptied recently.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 22 of December 9.

PCSO Wass told councillors that in general, there had been an increase in shop thefts, which he stressed officers were ‘dealing with.’

•Police have issued a warning for people in rural areas to be vigilant.

It comes after reports of individuals acting suspiciously in Bucknall and Scamblesby.

In Bucknall, a white Transit van was seen with three men onboard taking an interest in items in gardens and yards .

In Scamblesby, a man was disturbed in the rear garden of a property in Old Main Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, December 12.

•Horncastle’s Neighbourhood Police team are inviting the public to a scam and crime awareness event at Uno’s Pizzeria and Bistro in West Street on Saturday (1-2pm).

Free refreshments available.