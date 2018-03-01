Police have ‘no plans’ to axe station in Woodhall Spa

The future of Woodhall Spa Police Station appears to be shrouded in mystery.

At a meeting last week, parish councillors discussed an offer to take over the building for a ‘peppercorn rent.’

Council chairman, Coun David Clarke said he understood police could share the facilities at the village fire station.

However, Lincolnshire Police issued a statement, denying the station was under threat of closure.

A spokesman said: “At the moment, there are no plans to close this station in Woodhall Spa, nor any plans to share with the fire service.

“Of course, this could change quickly, but at this moment in time there are no plans.”

At their meeting, councillors decided they wanted more information before deciding whether to take on the station.

It was agreed that while the building’s central location did have advantages, it was not big enough to accommodate all the council’s requirements.

That would result in the council having to run - and staff - two offices which would lead to extra costs and confusion for residents.

Coun Clarke added: “We have been asked to take it (the station) on but we need more details. What would the cost be? Business rates?”

Coun Marcus Williams said he was concerned if police closed and the council did not take on the building, it would become derelict.

Coun Rich Sanderson suggested the building could provide much needed storage, while Coun Clarke suggested it would be an ideal site for a Tourist Information Centre.