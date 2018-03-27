Police force is rated as ‘good’ in new report

Lincolnshire Police’s effectiveness was graded as ‘good’ in a HMIC report published last week.

The report graded Lincolnshire Police as “good” for overall effectiveness, preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour, investigating crime and reducing re-offending and tackling serious and organised crime.

It concluded that: “Lincolnshire Police is good at keeping people safe and reducing crime and has maintained this level of performance from last year.”

Inspectors judged the force as “requires improvement” for protecting vulnerable people.