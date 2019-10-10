Police close in on graffiti suspect

Horncastle Police say they have identified a potential suspect allegedly responsible for a spate of graffiti in the town,

The graffiti has appeared in various areas of the town including the library, Market Place, Bain Valley Park and St Mary’s Church.

Several businesses have also had graffiti daubed on their premises, including Barclays Bank.

Town based PCSO Nigel Wass said CCTV coverage from one of the businesses ‘hit’ had revealed a possible suspect.

PCSO Wass said: “The CCTV shows two individuals together and we believe one of them could be responsible.

“Our enquiries are continuing and if anyone has any information could they please contact us via the 101 number.”

PSCO Wass also revealed officers had only received a report from one of the premises affected by the graffiti.

He urged other people to come forward.

Town councillors discussed the matter at a meeting on Tuesday night and described the incidents as ‘mindless’.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said police should ‘throw the book’ at the person responsible and make them ‘clean it all up.’