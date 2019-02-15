Police called to Horncastle after RTC involving a pedestrian

Lincolnshire Police were called to Boston Road, in Horncastle, last night (Thursday, February 14) after an RTC involving a man and a car.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.35pm to an RTC involving a blue VW Passat and a pedestrian on the A153, Boston Road, in Horncastle.

“A man was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with injuries.

“The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

It comes as a 13-year-old suffered minor injuries after being involved in a collision with a car three weeks ago.

The teenager was taken to hospital after the incident which happened near Stanhope Hall, also on Boston Road.

It was reported that a second child was ‘clipped’ by the vehicle but no further injuries were reported.

• Call 101 quoting incident 255 of January 22.