Police arrest man after incident at New York, near Tattershall

Police officers were called to a property in New York, near Tattershall, on Monday evening (September 9).

A statement from Lincolnshire Police issued on September 9 stated: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident at a property in the Haven Bank area of New York.

“We are advising residents to remain in their property as a precaution while we deal with this incident.

“This was reported to us at 5.50pm.”

Police issued a further update that evening.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “The incident has now been fully resolved, there are no ongoing public safety concerns and a local man has been arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the use of a firearm.

“No members of the public, or officers have been injured and local residents are free to resume as normal.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation.”