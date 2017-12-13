Police appeal for information on missing teenager from Skegness

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of 16-year-old Shane Bunker.

Shane went missing from Skegness, and hasn’t been seen since 4.30pm on Saturday, December 9.

He is believed to be in the Ingoldmells area.

Shane is described as being 5ft 8 with blonde hair, and described as possibly wearing a grey hoodie, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

We are asking Shane to get in touch with us, or if anyone knows where he is, please ring 101 and state that this is under incident 302 of 9 December.