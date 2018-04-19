Police appeal after two burglaries in Horncastle area

Horncastle Police are appealing for information about two burglaries in the aresa.

Between 6pm on April 13 and 3am on April 14, a property was broken into in Steve Newton Avenue, Horncastle.

It is believed that access was gained by the rear door and exit was made by the front door.

A safe was stolen from the property but other valuable items were left behind.

On April 14, a burglary was reported in the village of Langton when two cycles were taken from a secure garage.

Police say there were no signs of a forced entry and it is not known how access was gained.

It is believed that the bikes were taken overnight.

If anyone has seen or heard anything relating to either of these incidents please contact Crimestoppers or PCSO Wass quoting incident number 37 of 14/04/2018 (safe) or incident number 76 of 14/04/2018 (bikes).

Police said: “Please remember to secure property and outbuildings at all times and ensure any security lighting and CCTV if used, is fully functioning in order to deter potential burglars.”