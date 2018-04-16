Police appeal after three incidents in Horncastle area

Horncastle Police are appealing for information after three incidents in the area.

Overnight on Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 11, there was a break-in at West Ashby Village Hall and 400 litres of heating oil was stolen.

Intruders also completed an ‘untidy search’ of the building.

Also, a Scott’s single axle trailer was stolen overnight from a property on Louth Road, Horncastle.

On April 11, a white transit van (reg no: AV06KTF) with three males on board was seen in the Old Woodhall area and possibly the Mark Avenue area of Horncastle in suspicious circumstances.

The males with the vehicle were asking for scrap metal.

Three males were later seen in Mark Avenue going door to door offering to do jobs on properties.

If you witness any suspicious activity, or have any information, please call 101 or 07973846956