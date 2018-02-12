Police appeal after theft of motorbike

Horncastle Police are appealing for witnesses and asking people to be vigilant after the recent theft of a red Honda quadbike.

The quadbike, Registration Number FJ13AMX, was taken from a farm in the Old Woodhall area along with hedge trimmers and chain saws/Sthil saws.

The theft took place between the hours 10pm on February 5 and 6am the following morning.

If anyone witnessed anything - or has and any information - they should call 101 quoting incident number 310 07/02/2018 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.