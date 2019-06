Police are appealing for information after a theft from a farm in Stixwould.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “ Please be vigilant in the Stixwould area after the theft of a red Honda quad bike and power tools from a barn at a farm on Stixwould Road in Stixwould between Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19. .

Incident 39 of June 19 refers.