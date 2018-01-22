Police appeal after theft from Horncastle store

Horncastle Police are appealing for help to identify a man who they believe could provide information about a non-payment incident in a town supermarket.

A man wearing a blue jacket and red baseball cap used the self-service checkouts at the Co-op store in Conging Street on January 8.

After paying for a selection of items, the man then picked up other items in a basket and walked out of the store without paying.

Police said: “We wish to speak with the man in the picture as we believe he may be able to help us.

“If you know who he is, please call 101 quoting Incident 187 of 8 January.”

Reference: Incident 187 of 8 January.