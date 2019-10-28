Police appeal after several incidents in Horncastle

Police in Horncastle are appealing for information after a spate of anti-social behaviour over the weekend.

In one incident last night (Sunday), police say a mobility scooter was stolen and dumped in a ditch near the town’s Tesco supermarket.

The scooter was recovered and police are following up reports the scooter was taken and thrown into the ditch by a group of youths who were seen setting off fireworks as they made their way towards Prospect Street.

Police say some of the fireworks were ‘aimed in the direction’ of another man.

The incident number is 509 of the 27th.

In another incident on Saturday night (incident number 393 of October 26), a fence panel was tipped up and smashed at a property in College Close between 12.30 pm and 8.05pm. Neighbours told police they saw a group of youths in the area, wearing Halloween costumes.

Meanwhile, two ‘fire bangers’ were posted through the letterbox of a property in the North Street area in the early hours of Sunday morning (incident number 31 of October 27).

Away from Horncastle, a works van was broken into overnight in West Ashby between the hours of 5.30pm on the 26th and 8am on the 27th.

Several attempts were made to gain entry, causing damage to the van.

Various items were taken including a Makita power drill and betters, a Tom Tom sat-nav, and a Voodoo mountain bike (incident number 134 of October 27).

If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour relating to any of these offences, contact PCSO Nigel Wass by calling 101 (extension +4627), or call his mobile 07973 846956, or ring Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.