Police appeal after outbuildings and sheds targeted in the Baumber area

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of outbuildings and sheds were targeted in the Baumber area.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have received reports that a number of outbuildings and shed have been broken into between 4pm on Tuesday, January 22, and 7am on Wednesday, January 23, in the Baumber area.

“Locks cut and doors forced.

“Tools and a vacuum cleaner taken.”

• If you have witnessed or heard anything suspicious, call 101 quoting incident number 39 or 71 of January 23.

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.