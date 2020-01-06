Police appeal after jogger bitten by dog near Horncastle

Police officers in Horncastle have issued an appeal for information after a female jogger was bitten by a dog on the Spa Trail over the weekend.

A Horncastle Police spokesman said: “On Saturday, January 4 at around 10am, a female jogger was running along the Spa Trail from 50 Acre towards the Horncastle Swimming Pool when she encountered a man with his spaniel type dog off the lead.

“She said hello to the man and the dog bit her on her leg leaving a nasty injury.

“The jogger spoke to two females with blonde hair shortly afterwards and told them what had happened.

“We would like to speak to the male dog owner and the two ladies in relation to this incident.

“The male was described as white, aged around 60 and walked with a pronounced limp.

“He was wearing a hat and had a short dark brown/grey beard and was thin in build.

“He was around 5ft 9-10” tall. He was swinging a walking stick with a red tip in his right hand and carrying what appeared to be a clear tub of bird seed in his left hand.

“If you have any information regarding this incident ring 101 and quote crime reference number 20000009240.”