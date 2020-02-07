Police appeal after jewellery stolen from Tattershall property

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen in Tattershall yesterday (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information after a burglary at around 1pm yesterday on Hunters Lane in Tattershall in which jewellery was stolen.

“Anyone who saw, heard or captured on CCTV, any suspicious activity in the area is urged to get in touch.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference 208 of February 6 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 208 of February 6.

• You can also report any information to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.