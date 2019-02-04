Police appeal after jewellery and cash stolen in Roughton

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at Roughton, near Woodhall Spa.

A spokesman from Horncastle Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We received a report of a burglary at Moor Lane, Roughton, that occurred on Monday, January 28, between 6.50pm and 11.30pm.

“Offender(s) had forced access through the bottom panel of a UPVC door.

“Jewellery and cash were taken.

“A reminder to home owners - do not leave keys in the locks of outside doors or windows, and please consider night time lighting.”

If you witnessed anything, and/or heard anything suspicious in the area on the day or between 6.50pm and 11.30pm, call 101 quoting incident reference number 452 of January 28.

Alternatively, email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident reference number 452 in the subject box.

You can also report any information to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.