Police appeal after house burglary in Roughton

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Roughton last night (Wednesday, March 6)

At 7.41pm a house on Horncastle Road, Roughton, was burgled.

Entry was gained through a rear door.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Please be vigilant and report any information or suspicious activity via 101 – quoting incident number 358 of March 6.

It comes just a day after a number of offences have taken place in villages across East Lindsey - including Roughton, Tetford and South Willingham.