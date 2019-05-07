Police appeal after Horncastle business targeted

Police in Horncastle have issued an appeal for information after items were stolen from Exploding Ink, in South Street, Horncastle.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “We have a report of a commercial burglary at Exploding Ink which occurred between 6pm on Thursday, May 2 and 10.30am on Friday, May 3.

“Offender(s) have used unknowns means to force entry via a rear door at the property.

“Items associated with the business have been taken.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 112 of May 3 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.