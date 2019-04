Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with a non-dwelling burglary enquiry in Tattershall.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “On March 2, two men arrived at a farm yard in Tattershall, and arrived in a white flatbed truck, before taking a quantity of tools.”

Do you recognise this man? EMN-190417-092642001

If you have any information, call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and quote incident reference number 19000109875