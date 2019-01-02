Police appeal after criminal damage in the Horncastle area

Horncastle Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after several criminal damage incidents in the surrounding area.

Overnight on Sunday, December 23 and Monday, December 24, a window was damaged at Cooplands in the Market Place, Horncastle.

• If you saw anything or have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 73 of December 24.

Then a red Toyota Yaris was damaged after someone walked over the vehicle on Monday, December 31, between 1pm and 11.55pm.

The car was parked on Hammerton Lane, in Horncastle, at the time.

• If you saw anything or have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 6 of January 1.

Finally, a silver Vaxuhall Astra had its front window smashed while parked on Somersby Road, in Ashby Puerorum.

The incident took place at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday).

• If you saw anything or have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 402 of January 1.