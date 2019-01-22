Police appeal after criminal damage in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a criminal damage incident in Horncastle.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have received a report of a window being broken at a property on Boston Road, Horncastle.

“At approximately 00.00am to 00.30am on Tuesday, January 22, unknown person(s) have lodged a brick through a window of a residential property.

“If you have witnessed, and/or heard anything suspicious in the area around this time, and have information, please immediately call 101 quoting incident 2 of January 22.”

• Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.