Police appeal after charity collection boxes stolen from Horncastle fish and chip shop

Police in Horncastle are appealing for witnesses after the ‘abhorrent’ theft of two charity collections boxes from a fish and chip shop.

The Mermaid, in South Street, was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 9).

Thieves, who gained access by damaging a window, took boxes for the Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance and an appeal for blind people.

They also stole the tip box for staff.

It is understood that the charity boxes had been emptied recently.

Horncastle based PCSO Nigel Wass confirmed the theft while presenting his monthly report at a town council meeting in Tuesday night.

He described the theft as ‘abhorrent’ and urged councillors and members of the public to ‘ask around’ to see if anyone had any information.

No details were given about the amount of money taken.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 22 of the December 9.

Meanwhile, police are also warning people to be vigilant after a white transit van was seen with three men on-board taking an interest in items in gardens and yards in the Bucknall area.

According to police, the men left after being disturbed.