Police in Horncastle have issued an appeal for information after the theft of a campervan from Hagworthingham.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a silver Ford Transit campervan (registration number YX62 VXJ) was stolen overnight from a property on Sausthorpe Road, Hagworthingham.

“Please report any information via Crimestoppers 101 quoting incident number 39 of January 8.”