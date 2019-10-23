Police appeal after burglary in Woodhall Spa

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Woodhall Spa.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at an address in Horncastle Road, Woodhall Spa.

“An unknown offender has broken into the property sometime between October 10 and 21 and taken £60 in cash.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously to any suspicious vehicles in the area during this period.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 136 of October 22, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference number 136 of October 22 in the subject of your email.