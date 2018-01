Police in Horncastle are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Carlisle Gardens last Friday (January 12) between 5.30pm and 6.10pm.

If anyone can remember seeing any person/persons acting suspiciously in the area around that time they should contact 101 with the incident number 339 of the 12/01/18.

Police have advised residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity via 101 or Crime stoppers 0800 555 111.