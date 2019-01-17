Police appeal after burglaries in the Horncastle area

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal after a spate of burglaries in the Horncastle area.

On Monday, January 14, police received reports of a burglary at a property on Woodhall Road, in Stixwould.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 108 of January 14.

Later that day, a property on Bucknall Road, in Horsington, was also targeted.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 314 of January 14.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “Entry was gained via rear doors to both properties.”

• Police have advised residents in the Horncastle area to remain vigilant and call 101 or 999 to report any suspicious activity.